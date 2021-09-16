Reporter Caleb Soptelean’s Sept. 3 article, “Trooper fired more than a dozen shots in teenager’s killing,” illustrated a too-common tragedy: Loss of a young loved one killed in a confrontation with police officers.
It certainly is a horrific loss for parents. However, the headline emphasis on the number of shots fired by the officer and the age of the deceased youth could give the impression the shooting may have been unreasonable or excessive.
But looking at it from the perspective of the endangered peace officer, the shooting could be entirely reasonable and justified. In far too many similar confrontations, peace officer have been murdered by a threatening suspect who fired their weapon before the officer could defend himself. For instance, last June, NBC News reported that a total of 37 officers were murdered in the first five months of 2021.
That too-frequent fatal endangerment of peace officers is widely recognized among the police community. Therefore, it is understandable that in any such potentially fatal confrontation, the present law enforcement respondent could sense such stress and fear as could explain an urgent and immediate need for the full defensive action of firing first and with maximum force with his weapon. Hence, when multiple shots are fired, it may not always be unreasonable or excessive.
We may never know what caused the teen to use a toy gun to provoke a response that could end so tragically. Or how the responding officer felt such endangerment from threatening gestures by a suspect with what appeared to be a real, lethal weapon.
Typically, people tend to blame the police for overreacting, or blame the parents for failing to control the offending child. But that is far too simplistic for the complex influences that often lead to the current ongoing nationwide proliferation of such tragedies. Thus, it might be time to drop the accusations, seek to identify the “complex influences” and learn a lesson from this tragic event.