In his letter to the editor on Feb. 13, “St. Mary's health department should be more transparent with COVID-19 deaths,” Mike McGinn criticizes St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster for inadequately reporting COVID-19 deaths by age groups. Specifically, not disclosing the mortality in younger age groups, thus not informing them of the lesser risk until after the peak of the health emergency. The inference is that Dr. Brewster allegedly committed misrepresentation by omission of facts, thus, misleading the public.
Perhaps in an “abundance of caution” public health officials overstated the risks, except for the elderly and people with co-morbidities, to encourage compliance with COVID mandates. Possibly the alleged selective reporting of COVID mortality data was intended to downplay that COVID is less of a risk to young, healthy people.
What is of concern is the efficacy of the non-pharmaceutical interventions imposed by public health officials. For example, on April 13, 2020, Dr. Brewster issued a public health directive and order requiring cloth face coverings or other masks, capacity limits on the number of people in a facility at a given time and measures imposing physical distancing. Why were these initial actions compulsory dictates rather than recommendations with information to spur voluntary behavioral changes?
State law grants the health officer the authority to “take any action or measure necessary to prevent the spread of communicable disease or to control a reportable disease and condition.” Arguably, this authority appears in hindsight to have been employed overzealously in the case of COVID-19. Maybe at work was the cognitive bias that to a public health officer with a regulatory “hammer” everything looks like a nail, to paraphrase Maslow.
The so-called “prevailing science” was nothing more than a trial-and-error of theories, assumptions and methods. The mantra “follow the science” was used to confer the appearance of legitimacy and gain the public’s willingness to accept without question public policies purported to be guided by science rather than ill-informed bewilderment.
Mr. McGinn’s letter is suggestive of the need for a comprehensive review of the actions of Dr. Brewster during the health emergency, if for no other reason than lessons learned for the future. Protection from the immoderate use of a governmental “hammer” needs to be implemented to avoid remedies worse than the disease.