In his letter to the editor on Feb. 13, “St. Mary's health department should be more transparent with COVID-19 deaths,” Mike McGinn criticizes St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster for inadequately reporting COVID-19 deaths by age groups. Specifically, not disclosing the mortality in younger age groups, thus not informing them of the lesser risk until after the peak of the health emergency. The inference is that Dr. Brewster allegedly committed misrepresentation by omission of facts, thus, misleading the public.

Perhaps in an “abundance of caution” public health officials overstated the risks, except for the elderly and people with co-morbidities, to encourage compliance with COVID mandates. Possibly the alleged selective reporting of COVID mortality data was intended to downplay that COVID is less of a risk to young, healthy people.