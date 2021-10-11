Health Share of St. Mary’s Inc. was founded in 1990 as a compassionate community’s response to providing access to primary health care for those who did not qualify for government assistance.
At that time, Ella May Russell, director of the St. Mary's County Department of Social Services, along with Dr. William Marek, county health officer, and local physician Dr. J. Patrick Jarboe discussed how to provide access to local doctors and prescription help for adults of low to moderate income lacking health insurance. No government funding would be sought, as those dollars would invariably come with limitations.
Through their determination, Health Share of St. Mary’s became a reality. Partners including St. Mary’s Hospital, local pharmacies and physician practices readily pledged their support. The department of health was on board, as Health Share was the perfect complement to their community health programs. Social services agreed to determine eligibility.
The all-volunteer board of directors also reflected broad community support. Leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters, as well as local faith groups, pharmacies and the medical community willingly offered their time and expertise to shape the scope of this program. Patients’ co-pays were covered by donations from individuals and local groups.
Health Share has been a valuable resource for St. Mary’s adults without health insurance for 30 years. Through the Affordable Care Act and subsequent expansion of the Maryland Medical Assistance program, however, demand for Health Share’s services has been significantly reduced. So has our ability to fund these services. As a result, the volunteer board of directors has taken action to end Health Share of St. Mary’s as of Oct. 31.
On behalf of the thousands of residents served by this program, we offer our thanks to the community that responded so generously to the vision of Ella May Russell, Bill Marek and Pat Jarboe. To those who opened their homes for our Holiday Home Tours and Champagne Receptions, those who supported them, and the many religious and civic groups who have made regular contributions, we thank you.
The creation of Health Share brings to mind anthropologist Margaret Mead’s quote, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world.” Others may say that’s just how we get things done in St. Mary’s County. In either case, the success of Health Share is a testament to what we can accomplish when working together.
Thank you, St. Mary’s County. We are grateful to have had your support.
Robbie Loker, Chaptico
The writer is president of the Health Share of St. Mary’s Board of Directors.