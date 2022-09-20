National Recovery Month, which started in 1989, is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and to celebrate those who are in recovery. Recovery Day is an annual event, first held on Sept. 30, 2012, which demonstrates and celebrates the ability of those with drug, alcohol and behavioral addictions to achieve long-term sobriety and live productive and healthy lives.
National Recovery Month reinforces that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover. The celebration was certified as a national event in 2017.
In addition to this celebratory aspect, the observance of National Recovery Month extends to several supporting aims. One is to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorder and encourage those in need of help to seek treatment. Another is to promote the best in evidence-based addiction treatment and recovery practices, and furthermore, to emphasize that addiction often coincides with mental health struggles, such as anxiety, depression and others.
Subsequently, it is known that women are uniquely affected by addiction, and approximately 3% of the female population here in the U.S. are diagnosed with substance use disorder.
This year, National Recovery Month centers on the theme "Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community," highlighting the universality of the experience of addiction and recovery and stressing the urgent need for inclusion and diversity in our recognition of the growing problem of substance use disorder.
National Recovery Month is a time to celebrate how far those in recovery from substance use and mental health have come. It runs from Sept. 1 to 30 nationwide each year. Purple is the official color of National Recovery Month.
A first-ever local event, “Walk for Recovery,” is planned for the public on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon in Leonardtown square. The event, put on by the St Mary’s County Health Department, is a family-friendly, free walk to celebrate those in recovery, help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community. There will be music, giveaways and more.
Addiction recovery is hard work. It takes patience, tolerance and understanding to overcome substance abuse disorders. Addiction is an illness and treatment is available.
So, celebrate those in recovery, the recovery processes and practices available to those who seek it by planning your own event or participate in one. Help end the stigma once and for all.
“We do recover,” from the programs of Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous.
“How do I feel about what I am currently doing,” from SMART Recovery.
“Courage is contagious. Every time we choose courage, we make everyone around us a little better and the world a little braver,” from Brené Brown quotes for people in recovery.
Thank you for reading this letter. Help celebrate.
Mary Fearns, Leonardtown
The writer is a member of the St. Mary's County Commission for Women.