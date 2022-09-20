National Recovery Month, which started in 1989, is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and to celebrate those who are in recovery. Recovery Day is an annual event, first held on Sept. 30, 2012, which demonstrates and celebrates the ability of those with drug, alcohol and behavioral addictions to achieve long-term sobriety and live productive and healthy lives.

National Recovery Month reinforces that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover. The celebration was certified as a national event in 2017.