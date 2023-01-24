Again, I am happy to announce that I am launching the Charles County “Healthy and Thriving School Lunch Initiative.”
As I referenced in December 2019, it is unfortunate that many children are turned away in school lunch lines or provided a substandard lunch, such as a cold cheese sandwich, due to their inability to pay. I have found this to be very heartbreaking and unacceptable.
As a disabled veteran and divorced mother of two former Charles County students, who have and will graduate from college, it pangs me to hear of children not being able to afford breakfast or lunch at school. It often makes me wonder if the sustenance these children get at home is substandard as well.
If children are not nourished properly, they can’t think properly and their efforts in school suffer.
This is why I am restarting the “Healthy and Thriving School Lunch Initiative” to help those children, who are challenged in this way, to obtain a balanced meal while in school. My intent is to donate money to one specific school to ensure that children who are enduring the challenge of not being able to eat a healthy meal at school, do not have to endure that any longer.
I challenge you to select a school in Charles County to support. Children are our future, and we must ensure that they are supported in every way possible so that they can thrive and be able to help make a difference in our community, and inevitably in the world.
All you have to do is select a school in Charles County, contact the principal of said school and work with that principal. The principal or his/her representative will determine which students carry a negative balance on their lunch accounts, and your donation will go toward feeding a child in need. Let’s help to stop lunch shaming.
Please work with me to ensure that this initiative continues and is successful throughout Charles County. Feel free to contact me via email at ccschoolunch@yahoo.com or at kkornegay43@gmail.com with questions or ideas to ensure the success of this initiative.