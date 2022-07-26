My name is Josh Marks and I’m an independent veteran advocate. I was formerly affiliated with the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project in the capacity of a veteran consultant/advocate. I am a member of the Sons of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, a life associate member of the Marine Corps League, member-at-large and associate member of the Korean War Veterans Association.

While I was volunteering with this nonprofit agency, I lobbied and elicited support for the establishment of a veterans treatment court in Carroll County. Our group’s anticipation is that this venue will be established after the November election in the Carroll state’s attorney’s office.