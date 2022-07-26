My name is Josh Marks and I’m an independent veteran advocate. I was formerly affiliated with the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project in the capacity of a veteran consultant/advocate. I am a member of the Sons of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, a life associate member of the Marine Corps League, member-at-large and associate member of the Korean War Veterans Association.
While I was volunteering with this nonprofit agency, I lobbied and elicited support for the establishment of a veterans treatment court in Carroll County. Our group’s anticipation is that this venue will be established after the November election in the Carroll state’s attorney’s office.
Currently I am part of a group hoping to establish a veterans treatment court in Calvert County. In addition, I am involved in another initiative in Frederick County, and we are looking to expand this initiative into southern and western Maryland venues.
The proposed veterans treatment court would provide treatment for those veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, accountability and mentoring to former military service members, while helping those veterans to reintegrate into society and connect with those involved with the justice system with the benefits they have earned.
Our mission statement, “The veterans court movement is serving those who served,” is our focus. Our effort in Carroll County yielded written letters of support from The American Bar Association, The American Legion, American Red Cross of Central Maryland, Maryland Goldstar Mothers, Chesapeake Maryland Blue Star Mothers, Fleet Reserve Association, Iraqi and Afghanistan Veterans Association, Justice for Vets, Department of Maryland Marine Corps League, Maryland Bar Association, Service Coordination Inc., United Way of Central Maryland and the Warrior Canine Foundation.
In addition, we received individual supporting letters and statements of support from Wesley Adams, former prosecutor and founder of Anne Arundel Veterans Treatment Court, Dr. David Schulkin, ninth Secretary of the Veterans Administration, among others. We had also asked for a letter of support from Policyvets.org which offered a podcast on the issue and we had referred them to Administrative Judge Halee Weinstein in the Baltimore City District Court. Weinstein presides over the veterans treatment court in this venue. That interview on March 25 was carried in many of the military social media and newsletters.
There are currently four veterans treatment courts in Maryland: Baltimore city, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Lower Eastern Shore (Dorchester County) district courts. There is no such judicial venue in southern or western Maryland.
As of November 2020, Veteran Justice Outreach specialists report serving in 601 veterans treatment courts and other veteran-focused court programs across the U.S. The number of these courts has grown significantly since 2016, when VJO specialists reported serving in 461 courts.
At this juncture, we would like to start public discussion about establishing a Calvert County Veterans Treatment Court in the district court and would welcome local letters of support from veterans, veterans service organizations, related entities and concerned citizens. You may email your supporting statement to my attention at Hunter10611@gmail.com.
Can you help us help our veterans? We have started to elicit local support.
Thank you in advance and we look forward to working toward the establishment of this judicial venue for those who we serve that served our great nation.