As we approach election day, I have several questions to propose to my conservative friends. Was Trump’s inaugural crowd really larger than Obama’s? How much has Mexico paid for that wall and how much of its cost came out of the Pentagon, one-time pet agency of the Republican Party?
What’s your share of the $20-plus billion dollars doled out to American farmers because of Trump’s trade war with China? How much more are you paying for goods because of the price increases generated by tariffs that China was supposed to absorb? How about the return of the coal industry in the United States? At what point in April did COVID-19 disappear?
How proud are you that the United States, with roughly 4% of the world’s population, has about 25% of the world’s deaths? How do you like the health care plan that replaced the ACA? How many of the president’s cronies now stand as convicted criminals? How many documented instances of voter fraud can you cite — besides the one of a Republican Party functionary in North Carolina?
How do you feel about a “law and order” president who ignores laws that don’t suit him? What happened to that caravan of criminals and rapists that magically appeared just before the 2016 elections? What about that great relationship we were developing with North Korea? When did the word of Vladimir Putin override that of the United States’ intelligence establishment?
How many of Trump’s hand-picked appointees have been discarded and/or disgraced because they weren’t sufficiently obsequious? How proud are you that the president has given right-wing extremists the cloak of respectability? How satisfied are you that he has done his best to cast doubt on the validity of the electoral process while his minions work feverishly to limit the ability of the “wrong” people to vote? And finally, how good do you feel about voting for a man who is, demonstrably, a pathological liar?
I’m not so naive as to believe this will change anyone’s vote. I just thought it would be helpful in focusing your minds on what you’re voting for.