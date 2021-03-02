The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using HVAC filters that are rated MERV 13 or better to capture viruses. Check your home system filter MERV rating and pay the few extra dollars for a better filter. For example, upgrading a 20x20x1-inch MERV 8 rated filter to a MERV 13 filter costs less than $4 more.
The MERV ≥13 are efficient at capturing airborne viruses. MERV 14 filters are preferred. High efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are more efficient than MERV 16 filters.
If you cannot upgrade your HVAC filter consider getting portable HEPA filters like the Consumer Reports top rated Honeywell HPA300 allergen remover air purifier for large rooms of 465 square feet which cleans 99.97% of contaminants. The best price I found for this unit was at Walmart for $225.99.
More humid air reportedly allows viruses to attach to the heavier water molecules and settle out of the air sooner. I purchased the highly rated LEVOIT cool mist humidifier for my bedroom, 6-liter top fill ultrasonic air vaporizer, from Smile.Amazon.com (consider selecting Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse as your charity) for $67.79 and am very happy with it.