Another letter came in, this time from Jim Crawford in the April 2 edition of Southern Maryland News, titled "So, is it truth or treason?" He posited “four simple questions” to the readers, of which I will provide answers.
1. Don’t we deserve at least a fair accounting of the 5,000 affidavits claiming the election was rigged?
These were accounted for in all of the court cases that were thrown out. An affidavit is just a signed sworn statement to something — that doesn’t mean it’s credible or factual. Most of the affidavits weren’t even filed with the courts for the multitude of dismissed cases, they were just part of possible evidence that could be used. If Trump’s legal team thought they had a shred of truth or could stand up in court one would think they would use them. When they were used in court they were mostly dismissed as hearsay or had no evidence to back their claims.
2. Does anybody actually believe President Joe Biden got more votes than former presidents Obama or Trump?
Yes, around 70% of Americans, which is still sadly too low.
3. How could Trump win in several “bellwether” areas and his lead margins shrink overnight?
The answer for this is pretty straightforward although caused a lot of controversy because it wasn’t talked about enough. FiveThirtyEight, a political poll analysis website, discussed the “red shift” or “blue shift” phenomenon ahead of the election. This is where one candidate will appear to have a lead depending on when absentee/mail-in ballots are counted in each state, which will vary state-by-state. Because mail-in voters tended to be Democrats and Election Day voters tended to be Republicans, for example, they discussed Florida and how Biden would appear to have a lead because mail-in ballots could be counted weeks before Election Day, but that would be eroded by Election Day voter turnout. The large “vote spikes” overnight that got attributed to “ballot dumps” was due to results of vote counting being uploaded all at once in a batch, causing what appears to be a spike. Nothing more nefarious than that.
4. Why is the chain-of-custody of ballots missing just in certain districts and why did thumb drives with ballot counts turn up so late in select districts?
I had to actually look this up because I didn’t know what the author meant by “chain-of-custody ballots” and I assume this is to imply that ballots have been counted that can’t be tied to real people? Like claiming dead people or noncitizens voted. This is not true. No wide-scale or impactful voter fraud occurred — recounts, like the three hand recounts conducted in Georgia — confirm this. Voter fraud investigations routinely turn up minimal to no fraudsters and nowhere in the scope of being impactful in elections. Think a few thousand confirmed nationwide, most of which were followed by criminal convictions, out of hundreds of millions cast — since 1992 — at least according to the Conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation.
And as far as the flash drive goes, there are no credible claims of missing or tampered USB drives that provided late results. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency put out a website titled “Rumor Control” that shows how there is no evidence to back up claims of vote rigging, dumping, etc, with explanations and sources.
I hope these simple answers alleviate some if not all of Mr. Crawford’s concerns over our election security and go a ways to proving that there was no malfeasance in the last election and that any claims otherwise are just bull-puckey.
Jonathan Powers, California