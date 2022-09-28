As a woman born in the 20th century and who has evolved into the 21st, I have been pleased to watch females make gains toward parity in the United States. But if we are to judge people not by their exterior, but by the content of their character, then superficialities become a secondary matter.
That is why I am compelled to vote for Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), despite his opponent being a female. As a veteran, he fights for the men and women of our country who protect us. As the father of a baby girl, he empathizes with women who still earn only 84% of a male’s salary for the same position, as well as other inequities.
In his managerial position, he collaborates with his fellow civil servants to find the sweet spot between economies of scale and the law of diminishing returns. Saving 2 cents on my taxes is not beneficial if I have to pay $100 for a front-end alignment from roads full of pot-holes. That collaboration has brought over $240 million to our county.
Crosby serves as the conduit between Democrats in Annapolis and our majority-led Republican government here in St. Mary’s. He and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's) make an exceptional team. It is that harmony that has made him so successful, and so necessary, to our community’s success.
In all fairness to women, however, I must give a shout-out to Marsha Williams, our local attorney who has spent 16 years advocating for foster children. She has served as president of the PTA, and has served on committees who address special needs children in our public schools. She is running for a seat on the St. Mary's school board.
It’s easy for ivory tower moms to suggest private school (which costs upward of $50,000) is superior. Who wasn’t a naive expert in child psychology until they had their own children? But that hubris is a slap in the face to the hundreds of teachers who do their best to oversee as many as 180 kids in the classroom daily — many from families who could never afford (nor be accepted to) a private school.
I am not suggesting a Catholic education is lesser-than; only that they are not greater-than. I know students who have gone on to graduate from Princeton and Yale from our public school system, and I know kids from private schools who failed to be accepted into the University of Maryland.
Additionally, let us not discount the student graduates from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technoloy Center, the public school which educates the men and women who maintain the safety and comfort of our homes and vehicles.
There are many variables to success, the primary three being humility, service and expertise. We are so blessed to have both Crosby and Williams who embody all of these and represent all of us every day. I cannot express my gratitude enough. But I can vote for both. It’s the least I can do.
Register by Oct. 18. Early voting begins Oct. 27. Election day is Nov. 8. Google “Maryland Elections” or “Rock the Vote” now for more information.