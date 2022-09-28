As a woman born in the 20th century and who has evolved into the 21st, I have been pleased to watch females make gains toward parity in the United States. But if we are to judge people not by their exterior, but by the content of their character, then superficialities become a secondary matter.

That is why I am compelled to vote for Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), despite his opponent being a female. As a veteran, he fights for the men and women of our country who protect us. As the father of a baby girl, he empathizes with women who still earn only 84% of a male’s salary for the same position, as well as other inequities.