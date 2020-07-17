History is a peculiar thing.
History is not monuments, statues and flags. Monuments and statues may reflect a moment in history, but they are not history. Flags are transitory reflections and rallying points, but again, they are not history.
Statues, monuments and flags maybe great works of art but they are just that art. As art, they should reside in a museum where their entire context can be explained.
History is the oral stories related to us by our parents and grandparents. History is the documented actions during a period of time. History is continuously in transition as new discoveries are made, new connections between cause and effect are identified and past actions enter the population’s conscious. History is a collective memory reinforced by that documentation residing in libraries, whether at home or public, all may examine.
History is destroyed when books are burned, manuscripts are destroyed and early documents decay beyond recognition. Now history is truly lost because there is no way to refresh the collective conscience. There is no way to differentiate truth from lies. History is not lost when statues and monuments are torn down or discarded.