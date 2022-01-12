Gov. Larry Hogan (R) administration’s dismissal of Fred Tutman, the Patuxent Riverkeeper, from the Patuxent River Commission is another troubling example of its efforts to weaken the enforcement of environmental regulations designed to protect the health and welfare of Maryland residents in order to promote businesses, especially developers.
Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Robert S. McCord reportedly dismissed Tutman because he feared that he would “disrespect local planning and zoning authority without any specific legal authority to do so.” Since when do citizens need “legal authority” to voice objections to government actions that can harm citizens and the environment? The First Amendment guarantees that citizens have the right to “... petition the government for a redress of grievances” and Fred Tutman represents the interests of communities along the Patuxent.
McCord’s rationale is similar to that of Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles in a Dec. 2 letter responding to a group of Calvert citizens requesting him to intervene regarding the failure of state and county officials to comply with regulations requiring effective responses to sewage spills and stormwater erosion problems. He advised us to “engage with the planning commission” and “build a relationship with planning staff members,” even though the failure of these same agency officials to respond effectively to our concerns is what triggered our appeal to him.
The closing paragraph of Grumbles’ letter started with the observation that he understood that, “It is admittedly difficult to see familiar landscapes change,” implying that we were overwrought “tree huggers” who objected to change. We don’t object to change, but do object to officials who support developers seeking profits, but not residents worried about threats to their health and the environment. The secretary’s response was particularly cynical because MDE has cut positions that reduced its ability to enforce regulations and weakened the leverage of his employees to persuade county officials to comply with department guidance.
MDE’s undercutting of effective environmental enforcement regulations results in real, not hypothetical problems. In early November, 27 people got sick from oysters tainted with fecal contamination because MDE waited two weeks after it had been informed of a sewage spill into St. George Creek to inform oyster aquaculture fisheries there to suspend operations. This delay not only jeopardized the health of consumers, but also raised questions about the safety of Maryland oysters, thereby threatening an important local industry.
Maryland Department of Planning’s dismissal of Tutman and MDE’s failure to issue timely warnings about a hazardous sewage spill reflects the Hogan administration’s weakened enforcement of environmental regulations. These efforts not only jeopardize the health of Maryland’s residents and the state’s environment, but also threaten some of the very businesses the administration is trying to promote.
Len Zuza, Solomons