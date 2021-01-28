This open letter is to all St. Mary’s County Circuit Court judges but also applies to every judge in the United States of America.
While no longer a resident of St. Mary’s, I am a hardworking, tax payer and law-abiding citizen and feel the need to express my opinion and give a reminder particularly to St. Mary’s County Circuit Court judges. Judges (and magistrates) must always remain fair and impartial while making decisions on each and every court case. As we see going on in our country today, citizens are tired of seeing the injustices that are continually being ignored by our government. Unfortunately, the family court system is no different. As a citizen who has dealt with the family court system over the years, I have seen blatant biases from judges and magistrates.
Therefore, I would like to remind all judges and magistrates of words they took during their oath of office:
“I, ___ ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as ___ under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”
When becoming comfortable in your daily routine, over time, views can become skewed. Give the example of marriage vows. As time goes by, couples can take for granted their marriage vows made to each other during the wedding ceremony. In my opinion, as with the example of marriage vows, these words or “vows” judges are sworn in by at their ceremonies can be forgotten and become skewed, affecting their impartiality. Where there is no impartiality, there is no justice. Where there is no justice, there is corruption.
Partiality goes hand in hand with injustice and corruption. Being partial can come in many forms. No matter the form, it is still injustice and corruption.
Corruption can be an “old-boy network.” In my opinion, the “old-boy network” strongly exists in the St. Mary’s County court system. Any law abiding, tax paying citizen no matter where they live should receive fair and equal treatment by a judge and it should not matter if a lawyer you hired to defend your case is not a part of the “old boy network.” The court system should work without any partiality for the very citizens who pay their salary.
More eyes need to be placed on our court system — particularly judges and lawyers. Many of these judges and lawyers have worked and have known each other for a long time. There are lawyers in St. Mary’s County who belong to the “old-boy network.” Some of these lawyers who work in the family court system have family who work in that very same court system. This simply is unacceptable as it creates a serious bias. Judges need to be reminded that their impartiality can become skewed when working with the same lawyers over time.
I hope this letter serves as a reminder to any judge and hope reading this you will take to heart. You hold a powerful position and it should not be taken for granted. Either way, all eyes will be watching judges as well as lawyers who should be held accountable.
Citizens need to speak up and have their voices heard when witnessing impartiality and corruption in the court system. Vote these judges out who are not abiding by their “vows.” Hold them accountable.