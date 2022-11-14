This year, National Nurse Practitioner Week is celebrated Nov. 13 to 19. As the demand for quality health care continues to increase, nurse practitioners are rising to meet the needs of patients.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nurse practitioners have been on the front lines of health care delivery, ensuring patients have access to lifesaving vaccinations, as well as primary, acute, long-term and specialty care. To honor their many contributions to the health of communities nationwide, Nurse Practitioner Week is held annually to recognize the positive impact nurse practitioners make in the lives of patients through more than 1 billion annual visits.