This year, National Nurse Practitioner Week is celebrated Nov. 13 to 19. As the demand for quality health care continues to increase, nurse practitioners are rising to meet the needs of patients.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nurse practitioners have been on the front lines of health care delivery, ensuring patients have access to lifesaving vaccinations, as well as primary, acute, long-term and specialty care. To honor their many contributions to the health of communities nationwide, Nurse Practitioner Week is held annually to recognize the positive impact nurse practitioners make in the lives of patients through more than 1 billion annual visits.
More than 355,000 nurse practitioners are increasing access to equitable, person-centered, high-quality health care. These health care professionals practice in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes, schools and private practices across the country — wherever patients are in need.
Nurse practitioners assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, nurse practitioners are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans.
Nurse practitioners "prioritize the needs of patients and improve the health of their communities,” said April N. Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. “Since the nurse practitioner role began more than 50 years ago, NPs have risen to meet each challenge, worked to eliminate health care disparities and strengthened our nation’s ability to ensure patients have equitable access to high-quality care.” To access a wealth of timely health care resources, explore ways to protect your health during this flu season and learn more about nurse practitioners or locate one near you, visit wechoosenps.org.
On behalf of the board of directors of the Maryland Academy of Advanced Practice Clinicians, we celebrate and thank all the nurse practitioners of Maryland who rise to meet the needs of patients. We thank you for your dedication and commitment to providing quality health care.
Marie Taylor Tarleton, St. Mary's City
The writer, a certified registered nurse practitioner, is the president of the Maryland Academy of Advanced Practice Clinicians.