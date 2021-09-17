There is a higher power than man — the creator God — a reality which the founders called “self-evident truth,” and our liberty was endowed to us by him at creation. Like it or not, this is the foundation of our nation. Liberty can be given, or lost if not protected.
Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, the day that the Constitution was signed in 1787. The Constitution was written to restrain the power of the federal government, which allows the people to govern themselves. The Constitution is the rulebook for our republic and representatives in Congress.
The purpose of our elected officials is to secure the blessings of liberty, not to remove them. They were elected to serve the people, not to control what they think, or support only their pet projects, or to remove self-convictions. If the federal government ever removes or ignores these restrictions as given by our Constitution and Bill of Rights, great harm will be the result. Most of those in Congress do not know what they have sworn to protect. If they do not know the rules, how can they be expected to obey them?
Likewise, when a citizenry does not know the rules, how can they be expected to follow them or know when they are broken? “We the People” must know the Constitution as amended, protect it from those who wish to destroy it and teach these rights to our children if we are to remain a Republic of free people.
It is also important to know the principles behind our rights. The very foundation of American was built on Christianity. That is why those who wish to overthrow the government try to destroy our Christian heritage first. Samuel Adams emphasized that education, morality and religion are necessary for a self-governed citizenry. Without this foundation, there can be no liberty. Tyranny will lead to socialist indoctrination and our Christian heritage will be destroyed by Marxism.
Based on the evil that has invaded American in recent years, attacking our police system, destroying our educational foundation, mandating our behavior without cause, threatening churches, endorsing deviant acts, burning our cities, killing the unborn and other perverted acts, America will soon forget what real liberty looks like. The most important document ever written by man, our Constitution, will be destroyed. People who know what our Constitution says must protect it to remain a free people.
In 1816, Thomas Jefferson, primary author of the Declaration of Independence, told Charles Yancy, ”If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be.” Ignorant people often have their rights taken away because they don’t know their rights.
Benjamin Franklin said, “We are all born ignorant, but one must work very hard to remain stupid.” What part of this don’t some people understand?
Even Forrest Gump had a thing or two to say about being stupid: Stupid is as stupid does. More than ever, we need to be informed citizens because not even duct tape can fix stupid. Get a copy of our documents and share them with everyone so America can remain a free nation under God.