It's Christmas time in St. Mary's County. A great time to get together with friends and family. Giving gifts and good times.
It is also time to think about the less fortunate. For the 40th time l am asking for your help. We are trying to provide turkey baskets for 1,000 families in need in St. Mary's.
Each basket will have a 12- to 14-pound turkey and 10 pounds of potatoes and some canned goods. For this we need money. The cost of a basket has gone up from $20 to $35. We need donations badly.
For the last 39 years St. Mary's has stepped up. Please help me make it happen again this year. Send a check to Mikes Food Fund at 21310C Great Mills Road, Lexington Park MD 20653.
This year we will be back at Zion United Methodist Church on Route 235 about a mile and a half south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station Gate 2. Deliveries will be on Dec. 19, 20 and 21 until we run out. Volunteers should show up on these days about 4 p.m.
The less fortunate of your community need your help. We need cash, food and helpers. Your donation can help make Christmas great for a families in need. Thank you. If you need a basket, please call the county's office of human services 301-475-4200. If you need any information on the turkey drive, call me at 301-863-7887. Thank you.