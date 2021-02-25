This is a process suggestion to our Charles County Health Department about how they can assure our community that they are indeed interested in our wellbeing. I have tried other ways to contact our health leaders before resorting to having to submit an editorial, without success and am quite disappointed.
On Feb. 3, I completed, for my wife and myself the computer forms necessary to preregister (Why couldn’t I just register?) for the COVID-19 vaccine. I was promised by the computer that I would be contacted for an appointment. I tried without success to copy the registration for proof that I had indeed registered. I haven’t heard a word since..... Are my wife and I really on a list somewhere to receive the vaccine?
When I purchase something from Amazon or any major or even small businesses online, I receive an immediate response acknowledging the order and providing a tracking number, all done by computer.
Why can’t our own government provide this same service? It is all done by computer and doesn’t require additional personnel.
My wife and I are both in our middle seventies and are eligible for Phase B; however, we are taking the proper precautions: Sanitation, social distancing and wearing a mask around others and we have no problem allowing any folks on our front lines, who have to confront unknown others daily, e.g. medical folks, grocery store clerks, classroom teachers, etc., to get their shot ahead of us.
Bottom line: I notice that Charles County has now proudly moved into Phase 1C without fully addressing Phase 1B.
I can fully appreciate the challenges of a worldwide vaccination of billions of people, but I believe that our local health officials should not continue to use the universal excuse that “Due to limited supply of ...”
Advising our citizens that they are indeed registered in a system that does indeed work can be very assuring to wary folks during a pandemic such as this.
I request that our local “leaders” become more computer sensitive in helping regular folks like me with reasonable accommodation, and let us rest assured that we can depend on our local government.
If Amazon can do it, we can.
Let’s program our computer system to ensure that we can have a tracking number to ensure that we have indeed been preregistered.
Norman Saunders, Nanjemoy