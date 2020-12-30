Edward Davenport, in his letter published in the Southern Maryland News on Dec. 25, is on the mark regarding his criticism of Calvert County Board of Education member Tracy McGuire bearing false witness regarding the 2016 election. Indeed, Hillary Clinton did for four years what the corporate news media is now accusing President Trump of doing since Nov. 3; that is, making false claims about the outcome of the 2020 election. To read the corporate news media now, you’d never think that the false claims of Russia-gate and the other scandals that were used to delegitimize the 2016 election ever happened.
Where Mr. Davenport falls off the dock, however, is on the Trump administration’s foreign policy. He falls directly into a trap laid by opponents of the president on Iran, a trap which has also ensnared Trump as well. The threat supposedly represented by Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was indeed deliberately overstated in order to justify an assassination on the territory of a third country. The authors of that deliberate lie include Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, and Brian Hook, who was at the time the U.S. State Department’s point man on Iran.
Pompeo and Hook are ideologically affiliated with the neo-conservatives who gave us the Iraq war in 2003 based on the lie that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction that we had to counter by invading and occupying the country. As we all know, there were no weapons of mass destruction. Brian Hook, in fact, was among more than 100 neo-cons who signed a letter in 2016 in support of Hillary Clinton and declaring they would never accept a Donald Trump presidency. Within days of the 2016 election result being announced, however, dozens of neo-cons began conspiring into the administration of a man they hated. The most famous of these was John Bolton, who Trump famously denounced after firing him as a national security advisor for wanting to get us into world wars.
Once they got in, the neo-cons busily went to work, not only playing on Trump’s weaknesses regarding Iran, but also on undermining his stated intentions of developing good U.S. relations with both Russia and China. As a result, the danger of a nuclear war is higher now than it has been since at least 1983. This is not simply a Republican Party problem, however, as the leadership of the Democratic Party largely shares most of the permanent war assumptions of the neo-cons on foreign policy.
The identity politics and environmentalist lunacy of the Democratic Party is not an alternative, however. The alternative, in fact the only alternative that will ensure the survival of human civilization, lies in the four laws of the late American statesman, Lyndon LaRouche.
These are: Restoration of the Glass-Steagall separation of commercial banking and financial speculation; the return of top down national banking as it was defined by Alexander Hamilton; the use of a Federal Credit-system is to generate high-productivity trends in improvements of employment, with the intention to increase the physical-economic productivity and standard of living; and a science driver program to generate new fusion-based technologies to transform the economy not only of the US but the world as a whole.
Only these four laws will allow us to overcome the multiple existential crises of mass unemployment, a global health crisis, the danger of nuclear war, and the threat of famine which is stalking African and Southwest Asia but that will spread if not stopped.