The first words in the Bible are: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” He filled the earth with all kinds of animals — some that flew, some that walked, some that crawled and some that swam in the waters.
According to what the archeologists have found in fossilized bones, many of the animals were not friendly and cuddly. Some were big and mean looking like the dinosaurs. They disappeared many years ago. Did God do this?
Then God decided to make man, and he made man in his own image. But he let man do as he wanted, and this was not good in the eyes of God.
So he told Noah to build a great ship to hold many animals and Noah’s family. He then flooded the earth. It seems like he gave man another chance until too many people in Sodom and Gomorrah did not follow God’s laws and he destroyed them.
So where do we stand today with God? Only God knows. The Bible predicts that one day the four horsemen of the apocalypse will come to the earth. They will bring war, strife, famine and pestilence. Are there enough good people for God to spare the earth and the righteous? Man has done so much good on earth and he has made much progress, but is it enough?
God does not have to destroy the earth himself; man has the ability to that today all on his own.