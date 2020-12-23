Imagine this: your daughter comes home Saturday night from the drug store crying uncontrollably, she is shaking and scared to death. You discover between sobs that while at the drug store someone had put some kind of gel on the door handle of her car, drivers side. That someone was in a parked car watching her. If you are a female these days, you are well aware that human traffickers do this sort of thing to abduct people.
As a parent, or loved one, you call the police department to report the incident. You want to ensure that they catch whoever is doing this and stop whatever evil that is happening in your community. Imagine you being told by the police that “this kind of thing doesn’t happen down here.” Well, it did this past weekend to two young women at the Walgreens in Lusby. It turns out that two young boys put gel on these two women’s car doors, and then waited to film their reactions as a “joke” on Tik-tok.
When the police got involved it was posted on social media. Walgreens was so helpful and assisted in the investigation. One of the boys saw the posting and went to his father. He admitted being one of the young boys who did it. This was relayed to one of the mothers of the victims from the police officers, that the father called the police and informed them of his son’s involvement.
The officer told the mother that they were “sorry.” Now, I ask you, would you be satisfied with that? There is no, “I’m sorry” letter to be written to the victims from the boys? No community service, such as, maybe working in a women’s crisis center? What kind of message is this sending our children? That you can terrorize women, and it is just a “joke?”
With all the crimes perpetrated against women these days, domestic abuse, sex trafficking, rape, addictions, etc, are we suppose to be okay with this kind of behavior? Have no punishment for it? What if this was your daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, niece, girlfriend?
Has our society decayed so badly that we cannot be kind to each other, to help one another? Why is it acceptable for someone to come up to your car, or property, and do anything to it? Don’t we have enough to worry about with COVID-19, among other issues?
A “joke” that hurts someone, either mentally or physically, is not a joke. This incident will stay with these two beautiful young women throughout their lives, and their loved ones also. I would like to personally thank Walgreens for their kindness, support, and help with this incident.