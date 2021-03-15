For most of my life I have wondered about the future. When will I finish school? When will I get a job? When will I go into the military? When will I get married? When will I buy a house? When will I have kids? When will I retire?
These things all came to pass. Now I am old and the future is not too appealing. I can look forward to becoming frail and feeble.
I have a lot to look back on — a whole lifetime. What do I see? What has been the most constant thing in my life? It is now and always has been my wife.
I can’t say that I really knew her when we got married. I knew she was pretty. I knew she was nice and I liked to be with her.
What do I see when I look back at the past? I see a person who was the biggest part of my life. A couple of things come to mind. She cooked thousands of meals for me over the 57 years we have been married (and the meals got better and better over the years). She has washed tons of my clothes. She has been my confidant, my helper and my lover.
I would like to think that I have contributed to this marriage also, but I don’t think I will ever do as much as she has. Are there some qualities she is lacking? Yes, she would not discipline our kids or our pets; she would only hug them and love them.
She has done and is still doing so many things for me every day that I feel I could not function without her. She has spoiled me rotten.
I try to thank her for so many things I see her do, but I know she does more things I don’t know about. If I were to express my appreciation publicly for all to see then she would know what a wonderful wife she has been. Love you.