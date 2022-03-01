I see that Mr. Wetmore responded to my Dec. 31, 2021, letter in the Jan. 7 edition of Southern Maryland News in a letter titled "Search for the facts before writing letters." In his letter he questioned whether I had internet access and indicated that I was unintelligent because I did not agree with his assessment of what constituted violent threats to school board members.
Yes, I do have internet access, and no, I do not agree that vigorous disagreements from parents even going so far as to rush board members and surround their cars constitutes violent threats especially as compared to the antifa/BLM riots last year. Again I cite my example of a father who vigorously protested when a school board member denied that a rape took place when it was his daughter who was raped.
I did not say that President Joe Biden is a "ding dong," but I certainly agree with the person who said it. I made my case in my original letter and anyone who has seen him stumble through a press conference and is not comatose would have to agree.
What is really entertaining about Mr. Wetmore's letter is that he accused me of not getting the facts before I wrote my letter, but he is the one who does not get the facts straight before he wrote his letter on Feb. 4. He claims that the Democrats sought bipartisan participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. This is not true. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and another strong Republican but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected them, fearing no doubt that they would ask the hard questions that she didn't want to be asked. She much preferred "Republicans in name only" Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).
He must just drink the Kool Aid from CNN and MSNBC to believe this. Try putting on Fox News, Mr. Wetmore, if you want to really know what is going on.
And please get your facts straight before you write any more letters.