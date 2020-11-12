I write this letter to Calvert County Public School’s Superintendent Daniel Curry.
Once again I have read in the local paper that the board of education is discussing racial issues in our schools. This issue has been discussed for over 50 years and no one has resolved the alleged issue yet. Why? The simple answer is that you are asking the wrong question.
You give statistics on how many white and Black students are in the school system and the number of suspensions/expulsions or graduates there are by race, but fail to give the reasons for any of this or provide the number of students involved or whether they are male or female. You imply that there is a racial problem that needs to be addressed, and that the board of education should resolve it. But bowing down to the Black Lives Matter curriculum is insane and reckless.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated that people be judged by their character instead of their color, yet you insist the problems we face are because of racism. They aren’t. We do not learn through our skin, but by observation and listening, and therefore both students and teachers must be color blind and do their best to insure the best education possible.
When I asked one pregnant girl in my class if she was getting married, her reply was, “I don’t want a husband. I just want a baby so my mom can get more welfare,” an idea denied by the author of “Stamped From the Beginning,” which I have read. Anyone who reads it would be a racist after reading it, if he wasn’t one before. Though it is well documented historically, the author’s racist opinions encourage continual hatred for non-Blacks.
I personally experienced the racism of the Black teachers, so I know what he suggests is not true because I wasn’t accepted when I began teaching the year before integration in an all-Black school. But I loved those kids and did my best to help them.
The federal government forced integration on us, even though the Black community wanted “equal, but separate,” hoping this would improve the status of the Black community. Calvert County accepted the government mandate without any major problems. (Unfortunately, a recent incident at Calvert High School has sparked concern, but this is the first time in over 50 years that Calvert County has experienced such hatred and a rapid response must be made to prevent any further hatred from being displayed. This is not typical of Calvert County.)
The main reasons students are suspended/expelled are because of disrespect for authority and disinterest in learning. Even though the Constitution implies the right to an education, nothing says students have the right to speak disrespectfully to teachers or to each other, or to prevent others from getting an education.
Board member Pamela Cousins stated that there are racial inequities within the school system, but did not name them. I never saw any in the 30 years I was a teacher in Calvert County. Every student got the same instruction and was given the same opportunity, and in my classes, every student passed the state exams, without exception.
I believe if we are to resolve any problems with discipline or racism in schools, there needs to be more parental involvement required from day one. Neither the government nor the school systems should be the parents. If children have discipline problems in schools, parent conferences and mandatory behavioral re-education must be required. If other nations can do it, so can America.