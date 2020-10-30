In this day of concern over voter fraud and election fraud, I admit that I plan on voting for President Donald Trump twice this year. I have figured out how to do it legally.
For a little civics background, the Founding Fathers had no intention of creating a pure majority-rule democracy, but rather created the U.S. as a republic. They knew a pure democracy is three wolves and a lamb, voting on what’s for dinner.
So the brilliant writers of our Constitution created a compromise method to give the smaller populated states a balanced influence on electing the president. Their solution was the Electoral College system. While the term “college” is not relevant in today’s language, the system as designed has proved extremely effective. It is a beautiful, ingenious method of selecting a president for our great, diverse republic. That’s why it is so important to keep it.
On the November Election Day, it is a purely democratic, popular election, but actually citizens vote for the electors committed to each presidential candidate.
In short, each state gets to select “electors” equal to the number of congressional districts plus their two senators. Since Maryland has eight districts, we get 10 electors. So the total number of electors equals 435 congressional districts plus 100 for senators and three for Washington, D.C., equaling 538. Since the majority of 538 is 270, that is the minimum amount of electoral votes needed to win in a two-way contest. That’s why every state, and accordingly every voter in every state, is important.
Now the actual electors are people selected by their state party in each congressional district. Those whose candidate wins in their respective states meet in their state capital on a Monday in December and formally cast their electoral, official vote. Later Congress formally verifies it.
Since I am the “Elector” for President Trump, representing the 5th Congressional District for Maryland, after I vote for him on Nov. 3, I will get to cast my elector vote for him again in Annapolis on Dec. 14.