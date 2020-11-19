Thanks for your coverage of my campaign for St. Mary’s County School Board of Education during this year’s elections, which I lost to a popular incumbent.
Since the coronavirus restrictions eliminated the usual in-person town hall presentations of candidates’ views, you in the print media were the primary source of information for the voters. Thus, I believe that such accurate and expansive written presentations of my concerns about the continuing prevalence of dangerous substance abuse and violence in our schools, and misguided attempts to eliminate school resource officers (SROs) contributed significantly to my obtaining 6,274 votes from citizens sharing those concerns.
And I appreciate your publicizing my advocacy of health screening students by random drug testing to prevent their exposure to the potentially deadly disease of drug addiction, and also to identify any drug-deranged dangerous schoolmates such as have become school shooters in many of the other schools that have experienced mass shootings. As former President George W. Bush said in his 2004 State of the Union Address: “Drug testing in our schools has proven to be an effective tool to save children’s lives. The aim here is not to punish children but to send them this message: We love you and we do not want to lose you.”
As many may recall, during the March 20, 2018, Great Mills High School deadly shooting, a brave, armed SRO’s immediate response to that active shooter may have saved many other kids and teachers from additional deaths or permanent disabilities as has been common in so many other school shootings.
Thus, I hope that my advocacy as publicized in your free press implementation of our Constitutional rights might induce some among my 6,274 voters and your many readers to contact our school officials directly to request that they give early and fair consideration to the above concerns and advocacies.