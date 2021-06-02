Bob Volland’s letter in the May 20 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “Taking a whack-a-mole approach” refers to the appearance of voting irregularities in the 2020 election as “flogging the ‘stolen election’ dead horse.”
Democrats are adamant that voting fraud is either non-existent or inconsequential. Yet, in 2017 they obstructed the work of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to identify “those laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that undermine confidence in the integrity of the voting processes and those vulnerabilities in voting systems and practices that could lead to improper voter registrations and improper voting, including fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting.” Why?
In hindsight, it is plausible that the Democratic opposition to the commission was to prevent the premature discovery and disclosure of how a presidential election could be “stolen” by what Time magazine (Feb. 15, 2021) characterized as “a well-funded cabal of powerful people working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
Democrats claim that allegations of voting fraud have been “debunked” and cite the outcomes of numerous lawsuits. They mislead by failing to note that two-thirds of the Republican lawsuits challenged non-legislative changes in voting methods and procedures and violations of state election laws. Court dismissals were based on issues of judicial process and jurisdiction, not findings of fact and rulings related to voting fraud. After the presidential inauguration, lawsuits were dismissed as “moot” without consideration of their merits.
Whether the election was “stolen” has not been adjudicated. As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “the postelection system of judicial review generally cannot restore the state of affairs before an election and is often incapable of testing allegations of systemic maladministration, voter suppression, or fraud that go to the heart of public confidence in election results.”
The report of the commission on Federal Election Reform (2005) found that “Fraud occurs in several ways. Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”
Given that the share of absentee ballots in 2020 was a historic high (e.g., Maryland 49.6% compared to 8.5% in 2016), this means of potential voting fraud is amplified. Other means include impersonation, false registrations, duplicate voting, buying votes, illegal “assistance” at the polls, ineligible voting, altering the vote count and ballot petition fraud.
Democrats demand unquestioning acceptance of the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election outcome. If the election was free and fair, why incessantly claim that any questioning of the election results is a “Big Lie.” Why do they want to silence criticism and resist any examination of the results? Are they concerned that an investigation would disclose wrongdoing and the existence of a political cover-up?
Their excessive defensiveness is indicative of insecurity and inference of a consciousness of guilt. Conspicuously, it appears that a free and fair election only occurs when Democrats win by whatever means necessary.