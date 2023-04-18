I have often heard it said that “a truly great library will have at least something which could offend anybody.” By that standard, hats off to Mr. Szymkowiak for his enthusiastic endorsement of the Leonardtown branch of the St. Mary’s County Library system, where he has uncovered multiple things which have provoked his sense of offense (Southern Maryland News April 7 letter to the editor, "End tax money for ‘sinful’ library books").
Like him, I too am often provoked by some of the library’s many holdings. Some provoke me to travel to exotic places. Others provoke me to learn about the life and times of a famous person from somewhere in the world. I am provoked when I find a book helping to explain the behavior of a family pet. Or when I see one covering a world event which did not occur in my life time.
I get really provoked by books with type too tiny for easy reading by my old eyes. And by books with too many photos and charts in support of the text. And by books with not enough photos and charts in support of the text. And books with lots of un-American words, some of which I don’t understand.
And don’t get me started on those so-called “coffee table” books which cannot be reasonably taken abed as night-time reading.
Then there are books so provocative that they really chap my knickers. But those I can safely ignore, leaving them on the shelves to perhaps provoke others. And I take this step without the need to first consult the Oracle of Delphi, the writings of Nostradamus, the Dalai Lama, Madame Fifi and her tarot cards or the governor of any of our wonderful states.
Because when it comes down to provoking offense, I am reminded of another saying: “One person’s Michelangelo might be another person’s pornography.” Or vice versa.