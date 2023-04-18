I have often heard it said that “a truly great library will have at least something which could offend anybody.” By that standard, hats off to Mr. Szymkowiak for his enthusiastic endorsement of the Leonardtown branch of the St. Mary’s County Library system, where he has uncovered multiple things which have provoked his sense of offense (Southern Maryland News April 7 letter to the editor, "End tax money for ‘sinful’ library books").

Like him, I too am often provoked by some of the library’s many holdings. Some provoke me to travel to exotic places. Others provoke me to learn about the life and times of a famous person from somewhere in the world. I am provoked when I find a book helping to explain the behavior of a family pet. Or when I see one covering a world event which did not occur in my life time.