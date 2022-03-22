Zeke Lyons, Dunkirk
Keep it classy Southern Maryland. I saw some terrible behavior from parents during basketball season and it inspired to me to ask myself: Why play youth sports?
As the masks come off and the kids go play it is time for this reminder for parents — youth sports are a vehicle to teach more than the game, and here’s my ideal world.
Player wakes up in the morning and autonomously thinks, “I have a job to do today. I am aware of where my uniform and equipment is and I’m going to mentally and physically prepare. I know the game time and location and when we need to leave.”
Player eats breakfast, packs water and does all the personal things required of that job (responsibility). Parents take the player to the game. Player arrives on time (dependable), greets his teammates (loyalty, respect, kindness) and starts preparation for the game.
Game play ensues (grit, courage, determination, effort, tenacity) and players execute what they’ve learned and adjust as necessary using their learned judgement (leadership and teamwork). All players rotate between great performances and making mistakes and failures; the team adjusts around each player’s various strengths and weaknesses (patience, kindness, caring, forgiveness, slow to anger).
Players cheer for each other and celebrate good hits, pitches, catches, throws, runs (encouragement), dignified — not with dancing and chanting, but with smiles and high fives for each other (self-control). Until the end, they “keep trying” and “never give up” (determination, persistence in dealing with adversity).
This is their game and they play by the rules and accept consequences and penalties (honesty, fairness, trust). At the end, on the scoreboard, one team wins and the other team loses. Players congratulate each other with a “good game” and their value is not defined by the score.
The losing team thinks “Well, that was quite a duel and the other team must have put in more effort at practice, and maybe I should do the same.” They plan to go home and keep drilling, reflecting on where they can tune up their game.
The winning team celebrates that their effort yielded results today, but there is another challenge coming. They plan to go home and keep practicing, too (growth mindset, pursing excellence and mastery).
They lose with dignity and win with humility. All leave with their heads held high and smiles on their faces because they played a game with their friends and their family came to support.
During the game, the coaches do the coaching and parents are a quiet source of support. On the field, the players have space to lead and talk to each other — not having to shout over the screams from the sidelines.
After the game, parents say, “I loved watching you play” and not much else. Players talk about the game from their perspective and they don’t hear an adult break down the play-by-play. Win or lose, parents are proud. Players get joy from the activity and the play, not just the outcome.
Snacks and ice cream are had after the game — players, parents, coaches mix between teams and chat. Little brothers and sisters see the big kids as heroes and want to put forth effort to be like them.
Umpires and coaches are thanked by players (gratitude and respect for authority). For all of us, it was fun — considering all the other things we could choose to do on the weekends, it was worth leaving the house.
This is community. Done right, youth sports can teach character, sportsmanship and leadership. Let’s set these kids up for success. Go get ‘em.
Zeke Lyons, Dunkirk
The writer is a youth baseball coach for Northern Calvert Little League.