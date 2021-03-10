I am a green person, not like Kermit, more like Bing Crosby, Liam Neeson or Enya. It’s green, as in The Emerald Isle, Ireland. I’m of Irish descent, like many others of us here in America. In fact, there are more people of Irish descent here in America than are in Ireland.
We “green-Americans” deserve consideration for our past just like other groups of immigrants. Many of us came here largely under duress prior to Revolutionary times. It didn’t happen to just the Irish, but also to Scottish, Welsh, even lowly Englishmen and many others. So we’ll welcome those as well.
Few of us came voluntarily to America to find new opportunities. Most others came here during the early years of this country out of dire necessity, at best semi-voluntarily. We were either severely suppressed and abused by the ruling class or downright starving. We sold ourselves into servant-hood for payment of passage from the old country.
Others of us came here as prisoners sentenced to seven to 14 years of labor. The convict ship ride over was no pleasure cruise. We were packed in ship holds with about 120 others, all chained together in groups of six, and endured months at sea. Once here in America we were sold to the highest bidder.
Approximately 200,000 of us came here as indentured servants and about another 60,000 as convict laborers. Whether indentured or convict, we worked hard in mines, foundries, plantations and elsewhere. We were usually fully dependent on our masters for food, clothing and shelter. However, we learned the language, adapted to the culture, got educated, formed cohesive communities and managed to survive and eventually prosper. We even served, fought and some died protecting this country and its values.
We “green-Americans” deserve consideration just like other groups of immigrants, but we don’t want notoriety or rewards. We treasure our rights, privileges and opportunities that we found in America more than handouts or platitudes. Plus, we don’t want to be called “green-Americans,” just Americans.
J.R. Curtis, La Plata