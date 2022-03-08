After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Library of Congress created the Open World Program and Leadership Center with Congressional support and began inviting delegations of young leaders from the newly independent Eastern European countries to come to the United States to meet Americans firsthand and learn about our culture, history, founding principles and democratic institutions of government.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) asked me to organize the visit of one of the first groups to Maryland and the nation’s capital.
For more than 20 years it’s been an honor to speak to a vast and diverse array of local elected and appointed officials, members of parliament, NGO’s, journalists, academics, educators and business leaders from the former Soviet states, including Ukraine. During my talks on American government and politics, and the enthusiastic Q&A and one-on-one conversations that always follow, I’ve met hundreds of Ukrainians and they’ve made a deep impression on me with their intelligence, sincerity, generosity, their spirit of independence and commitment to defend their newly won freedom.
My talks are not sugar-coated. We talk frankly about America’s great achievements, as well as current issues and challenges, many of which we face together as members of the world community. I emphasize that while we are still striving to create a more perfect union, we haven’t achieved it yet. After 250 years we are still a work in progress.
Meeting the young leaders of this new democracy has been inspiring. Many of them are undoubtedly on the front lines in today’s struggle to preserve their country’s freedom and independence against tyranny and aggression.
During our last session together, before the pandemic, the Ukrainian delegates presented me with a handmade beaded picture of the Ukrainian flag and a selection of books on their country.
If you’re interested in seeing an example of the spirit of Ukrainian resistance to Russian domination I recommend the moving documentary “Winter on Fire,” about the uprising in 2014 which ousted Vladimir Putin’s former puppet regime from Ukraine and set the stage for democratic reforms and a truly representative government of the people.
Today we are all Ukrainians.
Gary V. Hodge, White Plains
The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors.