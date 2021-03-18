There have been considerable comments and articles about the effects of climate change on the environment. America and the world need to lower their carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuels with green energy. The environmental movement believes government is the only entity powerful enough to lower CO2 emissions by using rules and regulation. This assertion is false. Americans have more influence than government to vastly lower carbon emissions faster with their purchasing power.
America’s electronic consumers should demand more renewable energy products from retailers. Many of the large retailers and telecommunication providers want consumers to purchase cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices. The businesses advertise how they are lowering their carbon emissions of their buildings and logistical processes. Yet, these businesses are failing to advertise and make available solar power rechargers to offset all of the energy these devices are consuming. The devices are buried on their websites and not advertised very well.
If these businesses really care about the environment, they should be advertising them to the consumer. There should be sales and rebates offered to offset the energy these devices are consuming. American businesses are failing to lead the way.
Consumers should demand a complete online version of their newspaper and end the printing of newspapers in America. Let us face it. America goes through a lot of newspapers in this country every year, only to have them recycled or most likely thrown in the trash. The amount of energy that it takes to cut down all the trees, turn all of it into paper, print, deliver and recycle/dispose of the paper must be tremendous. Newspapers write articles about lowering carbon emission and slowing climate change. Yet, trees absorb tremendous amount of carbon dioxide. Newspapers are adding to the climate change problems by not ending the practice of printing a newspaper. There is no reason that in the digital age of humanity the printing of newspapers should exist anymore. Many newspapers already have websites to review articles. Do the environment a favor, advocate for a complete digital newspaper.
The saying “Buy American” actually means something when fighting climate change. The United States of America has very high energy usage standards. Many of the products that are made in foreign countries do not. Think about the amount of fossil fuels that are consumed to make the cheaply imported products that you buy from large retail and online stores. If you make the effort to buy American, you helping your neighbors keep their jobs and businesses. There will not be a tremendous amount of energy wasted on production, shipping and distribution of these products. I realize America does not make everything it consumes, but if you care about climate change, you should change your purchasing habits.
These are some examples of how you the American consumer by your own individual choice can help to lower carbon emissions in the United States. Government, big businesses, Hollywood, the news media and other private lobbying organizations want you to restrict your individual choices. Yet, they are the hypocrites that tell you to do as they say, but not as they do.
The Paris Climate accord is a joke. It has no enforcement capabilities if a country violates its pledge to lower their emissions. You the American consumer has more power to stop this problem. This issue does not demand the outright draconian actions that these groups advocate. America will still need fossil fuels for other things besides energy generation and running your cars. There are other ways for consumers and government to reasonably lower their carbon footprint, but that is for another article.