I would like to respond to Ms. Sharon Hampp’s letters to the editor “Who is forgotten with the vaccine distribution plan?” in the Jan. 29 edition of Southern Maryland News.
Sending over 905,000 vaccinations to the state of New York that were wasted? Inept Democratic leadership perhaps? Correct.
Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Representatives John Sarbanes (D-Md., 3rd) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) involved in impeachment hearings of a man no longer in office, wasting time, and taxpayer money to make a Democratic grandstand statement? Correct.
How is it that Prince George’s County and Baltimore County have mass inoculation sites where people showed up for their COVID-19 shots? Perhaps cronyism on Democratic leaders favoring their constituents; it’s who you know, Ms. Hampp — correct.
We as American citizens are asked to sacrifice, stay home and suck it up. Yet the Biden administration under its catch and release program for illegal immigrants allows how many individuals who have not received COVID-19 vaccinations free to go wherever they want to in the United States. Did they get your COVID-19 vaccination shot? Feel safe, Ms. Hampp? Democratic leaders looking for illegal votes in future elections? Correct.
Biden tells us to “follow the science,” allow children to go back to school — especially special needs children. But the teacher unions have all these demands before returning to school. They are teaching from home at the present, why do they need your COVID-19 shot? They are staying home, except for trips to supermarkets and retail stores. Correct?
Face it, Ms. Hampp, people like you and I are expendable, until it comes to getting our vote; so these promise do-nothing politicians remain in office. Correct?
Dr. Fauci tells us to get our COVID-19 vaccinations. Call us and bring the vaccinations with you – put up or shut up Dr. Fauci.
Again, I question the political “leaders” for Southern Maryland and their commitment to us.
Don’t use the excuse that the vaccine is limited from the manufacturers when we see thousands and thousands of wasted vaccine doses in a state like New York.
Ms. Hampp, what these so-called caring Southern Maryland political leaders are saying: “Don’t do as I do, do as I tell you to do.”
One last thing, Ms. Hampp: I have made 72 trips around the sun — I have never seen my Democratic colleagues treat the members across the aisle so shamelessly as they are now doing. But I should expect that because in this time and age, freedom of speech and difference of opinions are being ripped out from the Constitution and Bill of Rights by whose party, Ms. Hampp?