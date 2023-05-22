Bud Light has been canceled. At one time, residents of St. Mary’s proudly shared the history of the ten ounce Bud Light. Now, so many people are angry over a Bud Light promotion they’ve stopped drinking the beer.

The situation has risen to the level of harming a local business. I’ve seen a few establishments advertising specials on beer, specifically mentioning the intention of helping Guy Distributing.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters