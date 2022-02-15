In joining the Marine Corps in 1984, I was taught that there are only dark green and light green Marines. Years later, I learned of the Montford Point Marines.
“The first black Marines went to Montford Point to prove patriotism is color blind," Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin Sr. said on July 24, 2010, at the National Montford Point Marine Association Ball, Fredericksburg, Va. Gaskin is the first African American Marine infantry officer to be promoted to his rank. He currently is deputy chairman of the NATO Military Committee.
The Montford Point Marines often are honored as important figures and role models in American history because they willingly fought to protect a nation that did not offer them basic civil rights. African American men were willing to give their lives for their country at a time when they still were subjected to lynching and racism in their communities, without the protection of our government.
The battle that took place from 1939 to 1945 for world freedom has been referred to as America’s war. But while American troops fought the horror of World War II, the Montford Point Marines fought a second battle — one for equal treatment.
Like the Army, Air Force and Navy, today’s Marine Corps is fully integrated, but for generations the Marines did not admit African Americans. The racial integration of the American military was a lengthy process that started in 1941. The Marine Corps today contains many successful African American members and leaders, who trace their lineage to the group known as the “Montford Pointers.”
The early days of WW II were difficult and demanding on the U.S. military, but it was impossible for African Americans to join the Marine Corps. First lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune understood these problems and worked together for racial justice and gender equality.
On the battlefield, Marines fought together for a common cause without segregation. When the troops returned to America, they returned to the rules of segregation. The lessons the Marines had taught each other on the battlefield would become the seeds of change in the pre-civil rights era, which would begin to transform our society.
It is through the side-by-side, firsthand experiences in war that Black Marines and white Marines became “green” Marines. The conditions of war forced men to look at their similarities instead of their differences. They were Americans first, fighting for their country.
The structure of the military is a great equalizer and teaches people to rely on each other for survival. When you depend on someone else for your life, you forget about color, race and religion. All you can remember is that they were there for you. When you have been through hell and back, you think about a man’s character, not his skin color. These conditions are missing in the civilian-life experience.
Gen. James T. Conway, 34th Commandant, said in a Aug. 26, 2010, speech at the Montford Point Marines’ Day ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C.: “We all know it [segregation] didn’t end there, but it was the beginning of the end of segregation in our country. The Montford Point Marines, the Tuskegee Airmen and others had, through their courage, persistence and performance, done more in four years to advance the cause of equality than had been accomplished by the whole of society during the previous 75 years."
If you are interested in following or joining us, please visit us at www.facebook.com/Montford-Point-Marines-of-America-Maryland-109734354950654/.
For Southern Maryland, we thank Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) for sponsoring and Del. Rachel R. Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George's) for being a cosponsor of House Bill 548 "Montford Point Marines Commemoration Day."
Semper Fidelis.
Edward Holland, Waldorf
The writer is the Maryland legislative director for the Montford Point Marines of America.