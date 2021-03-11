As I read the March 5 edition of Southern Maryland News (sadly no longer the Maryland Independent), I thought I’d received another NAACP newsletter as it seems that’s what this paper has become.
On the front page was a story about how NAACP doesn’t like law enforcement officers holding meetings with the “Make Waldorf Great Again” slogan. Commissioner President Rueben B. Collins II (D) touting his ties to NAACP as counsel in the 1990s to speak against a bill that would “erode black voting power.” Deborah Stotelmyer’s letter about the need for the “For the People Act,” which allows government to undermine fair voting.
As for the outcry over the law enforcement naming its meeting “Make Waldorf Great Again,” I agree with NAACP because Waldorf will never be great again. Maybe name it “Make Waldorf Clean and Safe Again” as our streets and neighborhoods are overrun with trash, litter and crime. Many letters go to the editor including from me about the litter, yet it is ignored by our county government.
I also want to remind Mr. Collins that he represents the whole of Charles County and if NAACP wants to tout that Blacks now make up the majority of 60% even more so of a reminder is needed. For their own organization was brought about as a voice for the minority.
Yes, there are still some white people here. Been here all our lives. Most, though, have fled their once beautiful safe county because of the trash and crime, to say nothing of high taxes.
As for the need of the “For the People Act” in the recent general election, President Joe Biden supposedly got the highest vote of any presidential candidate in history, the majority in Black, Democrat run states. Locally we have a Black commissioner president, Black district attorney, Black judges and a Black sheriff — thank you for your service Sheriff Troy Berry (D).
I don t see the blocking or eroding of the Black vote. Had the Black community not voted and put in office the above office holders? Yes, it is time to remind our representatives and even the community newspaper you’re supposed to represent the whole county. And remind the NAACP, you don t represent the whole county.