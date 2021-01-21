No, Southern Maryland News, it is not yet time to move forward together. I hear this rubbish each time a Democrat is elected president. The trouble with your moving forward together request is that 75 million people have long memories about how Democrats have acted when Republicans were elected.
The bad taste of President Bush being portrayed as an illegitimate president for eight years after his first election was settled by the Supreme Court is still pretty fresh.
Now, I will get to what Democrats did to President Trump. He called for unity. Democrats boycotted his inauguration. Democrats used the FBI to spy on his campaign. Democrats faked a Russian dossier trying to impeach him. The speaker of the House tore up his State of the Union address in front of the nation.
Democrats tried to impeach him over a Ukrainian phone call about Biden’s now obvious money-grabbing in that nation. Democrats blamed him for a pandemic he had nothing to do with. Democrats encouraged riots in the lead-up to the election.
Now, 75 million voters remember the irregularities of election night also. Democrats are now impeaching him over a speech they claim started a riot at the Capitol the FBI warned was going to happen two days before the speech was given.
If you think those 75 million people are going to soon forget the Democrats criminal dishonesty and simply move forward with this pack of treasonous people, you should discard that idea.