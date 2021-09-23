The Biden administration and the DNC media/big tech are telling us that this withdrawal from Afghanistan was a success because they evacuated over 120,000 folks. I think we ought to let the 13 Gold Star families, and the Americans, green card holders, Afghan allies, NATO partners, Afghan girls/women, and the Afghan Christians who have been left behind make the call on whether this withdrawal/surrender was successful.
When that last C-17 lifted off, a day earlier than the Aug. 31 scheduled time, a lot of our citizenry breathed a sigh of relief and wondered if the worst of this nightmare was finally over. It is not. We are now learning that in July the U.S. president called his Afghan counterpart and asked him to lie about the status of the Afghan military and how long the Afghan government could hold off the Taliban. We have now learned that we left behind not only large stores of weapons but also biometric technology that can be used to identify those Afghans who served us.
We have also learned that we turned over to the Taliban and ISIS the names of our former Afghan allies. It has been noted by reliable sources that this is like adding our allies' names to a Taliban death list. We have also learned that this administration issued blank visa applications forms without vetting the recipients thus giving an open invitation for the Taliban and the ISIS to be evacuated to our country. Of course, without intel or an embassy, it makes it difficult to vet any of these folks after they arrive.
After this disastrous evacuation, you would think someone would resign or be fired. Don't hold your breathe waiting for that. This administration seeks power no matter the cost to this country and its citizens. Now they are diligently working on bankrupting America with all their spending in order to fund the New Green Deal.