We have raised two very nice daughters. I like to think I had much to do with how they turned out. When I look back now, though, I have to change my thinking about what my role was.
From the very start, my wife carried each of them in her tummy for 9 months. All I did was to feel the babies kicking as they got near birth. I did carry her to the hospital and bring her and the babies back home.
She did almost all the feeding, dressing and changing diapers; I also did all those things a few times. I was looking at some old pictures of the girls. I noticed that they were always dressed nicely. I never dressed them, nor did I buy any of the clothes.
I went to work five days a week. I left early in the morning before the kids were awake. When I got home in the evening I had time to eat dinner, read the newspaper and watch a show on TV.
On weekends I had several chores to do, and they did not allow me to interact with the kids. My wife took care of them when they got home from school. She fed us all. She read bedtime stories to them most nights when they were little. I did too once in a while.
I loved them and watched them grow, due to the fact that my wife did most of the care giving. She always had birthday cakes and ice cream on those special days, and she always knew what to buy for them at Christmas time. I think my daughters only knew that if they did something bad or something I didn’t like, I would get mad. Besides being the most influential person in our kids lives, my wife had to put up with me.
So I say Happy Mother’s Day — yesterday, today, tomorrow and always. Your loving husband.