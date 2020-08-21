It’s becoming clearer by the day that we are unprepared to combat this deadly virus. Daily, we receive reports that doctors don’t have the necessary equipment, hospital beds are in short supply and testing is almost non-existent. But meanwhile, over the past 40 years the U.S. has assembled the largest law enforcement industrial complex in the history of civilization, with millions of police officers and endless amount of jails which have now surpassed $160 billion per year in public money.
What if we spent that money on health preparedness or medical crisis that experts have stated was inevitable? Or if we spent that money on education and medical research? Maybe we could be ahead of the curve on taming the current pandemic. But we didn’t. Instead we spent that money on law enforcement, and so now we have armored carriers, SWAT teams in rural communities and police officers driving around in brand new SUVs, all these things useless to the current pandemic.
To put things in perspective, tens of millions of Americans don’t have the ability to see a doctor. People who are sick with a deadly virus in America have no assurance that their medical bills will be paid. What’s even more remarkable is that Baltimore, one of the most corrupt cities and police forces in the nation, guarantees lifetime health coverage for cops. This goes for most city cops across the country. But do the people they are supposed to protect and serve have the same protections? The answer is a resounding no!
The emphasis on policing is the crux of the problem. The government’s disproportionate emphasis on punishment has come back to bite us and will continue to do so until we fundamentally change how this country thinks about policing.
One way our government is changing its thinking is the nationwide decision to stop charging and jailing people for minor crimes, such as drug possession and prostitution, spearheaded by prosecutor Marilyn Mosby of Baltimore. But this goes to show just how much of this policing, where we spent hundreds of millions of dollars to execute, was simply unnecessary.
How many of these crimes were simply medical or psychiatric issues? A lot of issues can best be solved with more constructive means such as addiction treatment or health care means. And here we are now with billions spent and unprepared for this medical crisis.
The question is, will we learn this lesson by when the next pandemic, which inevitably will happen?
Attorney General William Barr inserted in the $2 trillion stimulus bill the suspension of habeas corpus. What this will do is give law enforcement the right to arrest and detain people indefinitely for minor offenses. The government will continuously erode the rights of all citizens as long as the citizens allow them to do so. The government waits for an emergency, when people are willing to accept it as a necessity, to force the erosion of rights.
What I see as the problem is not just the government and police force but the willingness of the people to accept this outcome. If the people weren’t willing to accept the erosion of their rights, things would not be this way.
What we are seeing could be the beginning of marshal law. Although marshal law is the military policing our streets and enforcing rules as they see fit, we already have a militarized police force. One could argue that the military has already been on the streets of our cities enforcing rules and laws. This combined with the suspension of habeas corpus could be a recipe for disaster.