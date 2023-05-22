As a mental health professional in Southern Maryland, I am writing to increase awareness about the mental health needs and additional supports in our community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, including increased stress, depression, isolation, and anxiety. Many individuals are struggling to cope with these challenges and need mental health support. If you need immediate assistance, please contact 911 for emergencies and 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.


