As a mental health professional in Southern Maryland, I am writing to increase awareness about the mental health needs and additional supports in our community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, including increased stress, depression, isolation, and anxiety. Many individuals are struggling to cope with these challenges and need mental health support. If you need immediate assistance, please contact 911 for emergencies and 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.
It is important that we address these mental health needs and provide accessible and affordable mental health services to those who need them. That's why I'm pleased to announce the opening of Southern Maryland Mental Health LLC, a new virtual mental health practice that is serving the needs of our community. Southern Maryland Mental Health is a mental health practice that offers therapeutic services to individuals and families of all ages. With a team of experienced and compassionate mental health professionals, Southern Maryland Mental Health is committed to providing high-quality care to those in need.
We are currently out of network and offer a sliding scale for those who qualify. Additionally, we have weekend and evening appointments available for your convenience.
At a time when many individuals are hesitant to seek in-person mental health care due to safety concerns, virtual mental health services offer a convenient and accessible option. Utilizing telehealth technology, Southern Maryland Mental Health can provide mental health care to individuals across the region.
We provide a range of evidence-based therapies, including but not limited to, cognitive-behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and family therapy, all provided via a secure and convenient virtual platform. We specialize in trauma, ADHD/executive functioning challenges, learning disabilities, depression, anxiety, women’s issues, relationship challenges, college transition and other life experiences.
It is our hope that our community will take advantage of the services offered by Southern Maryland Mental Health, and that we can work together to support the mental health needs of our community. For additional information please call 240-523-3497 or go to www.somdmentalhealth.com.
Mental health is an essential aspect of overall health and wellbeing, and it is important that we prioritize it.