This letter was sent to the commissioners of St. Mary’s County.
Dear commissioners,
As a native of the county, retired educator, past president of the NAACP and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) and a community volunteer serving on boards and commissions, I know this county — from its history to its current circumstances. And commissioner representation at local events, funerals, anniversaries etc. are very important to many citizens and helps provide accountability to people in the district they represent in St. Mary’s County.
I know that you value “local courtesy” and want to be respected. Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville, the first African American deputy hired by the sheriff’s office, first Black elected official in the county, first Black sheriff in Maryland and sixth Black sheriff in the country, passed away on April 1, and a memorial service was held on April 10. For that ceremony, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sent a representative with a resolution, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) attended, and so did Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), whose department was outstanding with its presentations and many tributes to Sheriff Somerville. Other county leaders, such as retired Judge Karen Abrams, were also present to honor his life and legacy.
But not our county commissioners.
A resolution was sent and read by the service’s mistress of ceremonies, and not one commissioner attended to pay his respects or to represent the board. (Although, to his credit, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), and perhaps others, did attend a Friday night open viewing.)
Sheriff Somerville made local, state and national history, and deserved public, in-person representation by all of our county commissioners to show fair representation for all. Perhaps there was a breakdown in communication or coordination. But courtesy and respect would have meant concerted effort to ensure that one commissioner represent the board of county commissioners for such a prominent citizen who was African American. It was very disheartening for me personally, and for many others in the African American community and others present, that there was not a single commissioner there.
Sheriff Somerville’s family, the citizens of the commissioner district where he lived, and our county’s citizens expected no less than “local courtesy” from our county leaders in showing respect for St. Mary’s County’s first and only African American elected sheriff — a community supporter who loved and served St. Mary’s County.
As a member of the 1978 Historic Committee to Elect Joseph Lee Somerville Sheriff, and a caring and concerned life long citizen of this county, I was very disheartened at the absence of county commissioners or their official representatives at his memorial service, funeral service or burial. I am hopeful that someone is planning to personally contact Mrs. Delores Somerville, his wife of 59 years, to bring some comfort to her as she mourns the loss of her husband, a St. Mary’s County treasure and historic figure who deserves a place of prominence in our county seat. It’s never too late to do the right thing.