The cliché that it’s a mother’s world when it comes to equal rights for the father is not just a cliché. Why do men who truly want to be a part of a child’s life and pay child support faithfully on time, have to be treated different from the mother?
My son has gone to court many times within the past 10 years regarding shared child custody, only to end up in the same position as before, trying to see his daughter when he should. The court orders that shared custody stipulate timelines and places each parent should be with the child. These guidelines are not always followed by the mother.
When a mother blatantly tells the judge that she will not follow court orders for visitation rights and has been in contempt of court many times, but has never been fined or punished in any way, seems so wrong and one-sided.
She was so bold as to move to another state without our son’s knowledge, for nearly a year. He had no idea where his daughter was. Phone calls/texts from him to his daughter were never returned. The heartbreak he experienced was so obvious. I can’t believe that he was asked why it took him so long to file a court document regarding his daughter’s disappearance. Really?
Why was she taken out of the state to begin with without permission from him? Oh, and the answer to that question? Money. He tried finding her but filing and lawyers take money. What do you think would have happened if he had taken his daughter (actually move) out of state, or even out of the county, without informing the mother? I guarantee he would probably be in jail for kidnapping.
The reason I am writing this is to get some exposure on how a decent father has no rights when it comes to child-related issues. Courts are biased. Of course the best answer should be equal time for both parents to bond with the child(ren). But when one parent is basically laughing at the courts, then something should be done to punish that parent, whether it is the mother or father. Why is the end result so very different for one over the other? Why does the father have to prove so much when the mother doesn’t?
Our son’s story is not unique. There are many fathers that are trying to do what is right by bonding with their child only to keep running into brick walls. All I want is to see my son gain equal custody of his daughter. He has not seen her in almost two years. He recently talked to her via Skype only because the court said that the mother and father should set it up so he could talk to her at least weekly.
Before this, he missed so many “special” times like Father’s Day, Christmas, Easter, birthdays and school activities. Not because he hasn’t tried. Not because he went so long without filing court documents. He has tried in so many ways to see his daughter.
When is the legal system going to realize what an injustice this is doing not only to the fathers but the children? When will there be an attorney-for-fathers rights with the know-with-all to help a father fight for his rights without bankrupting him. Mother knows best? Not always. Signed, a concerned grandfather/father.