When we are born we are all alike. We have two arms, two legs, a body and a head. As we grow we find that we are unique in two physical ways. Our finger prints are all different as well as our faces.
I wonder how this can be when we have billions of people, but it is true. I have read that somewhere in the world there is somebody who looks almost like us, but not exactly.
We are all different in other ways, too. This is because our brain determines how we think and act. Throughout our lives we experience many conditions and experiences that help to shape who we are. We all have different talents.
I know that I like many types of music, yet I can’t sing, dance or play a musical instrument. Some people are good at speaking, some are good at doing mechanical things, some can do sports, some can write, some are artists and some are plumbers and electricians. I wonder how many people find the talent that is somewhere in their brain?
What things influence the brain? Is it what we see, hear and read and how we interpret these things? Maybe it is things like what we feel or want.
We often refer to conditions of heart. We say we are heartbroken when a true love goes bad. It is not the heart; it is the brain. We say we love someone with all our heart. It is not the heart; it is the brain. We give a heartfelt apology for something we have done or said. It is not the heart that feels.
In some ways we are all the same. We are all human beings. Yet, we are all different. Different faces and finger prints make us visibly unique, but it is our brains that makes us who we really are.