Now that things have settled down in Annapolis, maybe our Southern Maryland delegation will find the time to respond to questions, comments, and information requests, by the people that put them in office.
I had requested several times this past year regarding one question. However, no one would respond. Well, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) did respond when I told him I expect a response; I received an email that just read “Response.”
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) — nothing. Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) — nothing. Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) — nothing.
When our elected officials feel it’s too much trouble to answer a question, it makes one wonder just who they work for. In my opinion, this makes them rouge legislators and is not working for us, but themselves.
Hopefully, a clean sweep comes election time.