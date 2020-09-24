This year, for the first time in 134 years, Calvert County will not have a fair.
Every year the fair board has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the fair a huge success. Their efforts are truly appreciated.
During Youth Day at the fair, Calvert County Health Department would have a booth to promote healthful lifestyles and health screenings. Those of you who visited the booth last year may remember throwing cigarette butts and Juuls into the toilet bowl — all in good fun to teach youth they don’t need these products to be popular and cool.
We may not have a fair this year, but our citizens still made jams, grew vegetables and raised animals that are amazing. The Calvert health department still has healthful messages to deliver to help inform and educate people. One of the best ways to improve your health is to quit smoking. Not only does it harm your health, empty your bank account, and socially isolate you; with the coronavirus in our community, it can also impact your life.
For upcoming Quit Tobacco Classes, please call Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400 ext. 359 or visit www.CalvertHealth.org for information or to register for classes.
Thank you to the Calvert County Fair Board for creating a smoke free environment on youth day and reducing litter. You are a great asset to the community. Thank you for making the hard decision this year, but we look forward to seeing you and participating next year.