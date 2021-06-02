Out in 2021: Trump, patriotism, tradition; in: Biden, green new deal, cancel culture.
The year 2021 is the year the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream died with the American dream. Our government’s acceptance and incorporation of 'critical race theory' into our educational system should be stopped. It’s being promoted by civil rights scholars exploring racial justice issues. King in the 1960s non-violence civil rights movement and racial equality took over the country.
The Marxists efforts to exploit class revolution by taking from rich and giving to the poor died. The emergence of the Marxist inspired Black Lives Matter and violence is necessary in a revolution took center stage with the Democratic Party, for financial influence.
Racial warfare, white versus Black, with racial justice and equity is the new goal. Even bringing Palestinians' hatred of Jews to our shores. That is the opposite of King's dream or the American dream — that of generations of America-loving citizens and immigrants.
King's "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." He called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.
Jim Hill, Welcome