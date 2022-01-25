Drive north or south on Route 235 and you’ll see plenty of “For sale” signs from developers and real estate agents. You’ll also see a number of public notice signs advertising a proposed change in zoning for property along the highway. We are in a consequential time for making decisions regarding land use in St. Mary's County, and we must be responsible stewards as the county continues to grow.
Every decade, the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management updates county's comprehensive plan. The plan outlines various objectives and goals for development over the next decade. The document is expansive and includes relevant ordinances, regulations, and laws that govern land use in the county. The plan does not regulate individual development decisions by the county government; instead, it serves as a guiding document.
The plan, as currently written, identifies 21 areas of developmental interest. These include the Lexington Park and Leonardtown Development Districts; the five Town Centers of Charlotte Hall, New Market, Mechanicsville, Hollywood and Piney Point; the seven Village Centers of Chapitco, Loveville, Clements, Callaway, St. Inigoes, Valley Lee and Ridge; and seven Rural Service Centers including Avenue, Budds Creek, Dameron, Helen, Oraville, Park Hall and St. James.
You may have noticed various “For sale/lease” signs in seemingly odd places throughout the county like near the Clements roundabout, at the old Helen Post Office, or a mile down Maypole Road on the Leonardtown side. You may have also noticed the public notices for rezoning in Charlotte Hall near Southern States, or along 235 North just after the Route 4 intersection. Callaway will soon be home to a Dollar General and 7-Eleven, right next door to each other. These are all a result of the aforementioned development areas.
Development is not necessarily a bad thing. However, poor planning coupled with development can lead to disastrous results. Many Leonardtown residents have been beset by historic flooding over the past several years. Personally, I’ve had issues reaching my home because of flooded roads.
Recognizing that we cannot control the increasingly dangerous weather brought on by climate change, our focus then becomes mitigation efforts. I’ve often wondered if increased development in the Leonardtown area contributes to the increase in flooding. Generally, one tree can hold up to 100 gallons of water for every two inches of rainfall. Using that figure, it is easy to see why Leonardtown has a flooding issue.
As the county continues to grow, smart growth and development must be a key priority for all. Developers will rely on the comprehensive plan to identify areas in which their projects are likely to meet the least resistance from the county. As such, it is more important than ever to ensure the creation and execution of master plans for our Town, Village and Rural Service Centers. Within these master plans, the county should identify areas not suitable for development – whether that means preserving rural character, protecting the environment or preventing encroachment on neighborhoods.
As these plans are developed they should be taken to the residents of the respective areas for comment. In an effort to make local government more accessible, the plans could be presented to the public with a town hall to follow for comments. These events should be held in each Town, Village and Rural Service Center as needed. Each of the development areas identified in the plan have specific needs and concerns and would benefit from a localized approach to gathering feedback.
Brandon Russell, Leonardtown