The Code of St. Mary’s County, Section 26-1, provides “that no county commissioner is to be elected to serve more than three full four-year consecutive terms.” The Annotated Code of Maryland, § 3-1101(g)(1), applicable to the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, provides that “an elected member shall serve for a term of four years. The term of each member shall commence on the first Monday in December after the member’s election and shall continue until a successor is elected and qualifies.”
Why should the members of the board of education, which is responsible for the expenditure of 56% of the county budget, and accountable to the parents/guardians of approximately 18,000 students, not also be subject to the same term limits as the county commissioners?
Maryland Election Law Code § 8-802 provides that, “Members of boards of education shall be elected on a nonpartisan basis.” Was it thought that term limits were unnecessary in supposedly nonpartisan elections? Arguably, school board elections have not been nonpartisan as evidenced by the candidacy and election of one or more members of local political party central committees, and the routinely partisan election endorsements of the teachers’ union.
It is a fallacious argument that term limits can always be imposed at the ballot box. Incumbents can often insulate themselves from voter-imposed term limits by cultivating a constituency of public service employees, who vote to protect their self-interests.
School board members may become entrenched in office through ingratiating collaboration with the teachers’ union. Voter-imposed term limits can also be avoided through uncontested elections, which may result from political collusion. Without term limits, an elected office may become considered as a species of property belonging to an individual, a political party or a special-interest group.
After 25 years of experience with an elected school board, there is no obvious benefit derived from unlimited terms of office, and questionable representative accountability to students, parents and taxpayers. In my opinion, the time has come to amend § 3-1101(g)(1) and impose the term limit of no more than three full four-year consecutive terms in the elections of school board members as of the 2024 elections.
On Sept. 21, this legislative proposal will be presented to the St. Mary’s County commissioners, and on Sept. 28 the commissioners will take positions and vote on legislative proposals. On Oct. 5, a joint public meeting with the commissioners and St. Mary’s County delegation will be held. Contact the county commissioners at csmc@stmarysmd.com and Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) at matthew.morgan@house.state.md.us to voice your support.