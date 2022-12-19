Earlier this month, the St. Mary's County commissioners decided which legislative proposals to send forward to the St. Mary’s County delegation. Four proposals were approved, while three were not.

The approved proposals were all submitted by departments in county government, including: department of finance request for authority to issue $56 million in bonds to finance projects; department of finance request to extend the property transfer tax until 2028 (original termination date was July 2020); department of aging request to allow low-stakes gaming at county senior centers; and MetCom request to amend/update/define language in local laws regarding sanitary districts and infrastructure.