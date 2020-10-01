The recent letter about “swamp creatures” should be printed in every paper in the country. It wouldn’t be because the major media is owned and controlled by wealthy liberal individuals or corporations, supporting politicians.
I have been frustrated with politicians most of my 80+ years. There is no saving our country until we have ‘term limits’ for elected officials. My current elected representatives, all sadly identified in the letter have never been representative of my thoughts on issues. They respond to my correspondence with what they stand for, the last four years is just “impeachment of Trump.”
I’m a Democrat, but that’s not what they were elected for. Trump was elected by the people for four years. Many, like myself, preferred almost anyone instead of the offered party elitist, chosen by the party, even an arrogant, egotistical outsider only promising what my Democratic Party had promised: Securing our borders. Neither party liked him — he was not in anyone’s pocket; he was not a politician.
My corrupt party threatens to destroy “the syste”’ if they don’t get their way. They want to further politicize the judicial branch by expanding and stacking‘the court and dismantling the Constitution. With the violent support of Black Lives Matter, whose leaders are willing to burn down the system to achieve “Black sovereignty.” It would be enlightening to know all who are financing BLM and the Antifa. They want to impeach Trump again?
The appointment of a new justice to the Supreme Court will be another biased interrogation of any candidates. In recent appointments, the “swamp creatures” haven’t cared about the juridical qualifications of candidates. I don’t believe any questioning should go back further than 20 years, and only be on judicial decisions.
Congressional representatives use the “hearing” for personal exposure and political posturing. People may change in 20 years (maturing and learning). Ten years ago, I believed that Democrats (my party?) would put our country before radical extremism. I’ve had a Democratic Party awakening.
To save our federation and further erosion of our Constitution, in addition to term limits for all elected officials, we need a ten-year limit on judges. The concerns with stacking a court, liberal or conservative, would be eliminated. A good judge, acceptable to a third administration, could be reconfirmed for 10 more years.
I had stopped writing to newspapers because my wife has become afraid that someone will come and attack us. So I ended up writing letters but publishing them in a book instead of exposing myself on a daily basis in Southern Maryland.
I tried to express my opinion in another way; I did tweeting but that was just “Chad” in the Internet. I tried making some opinions or comments to next-door neighbors about current events, but I found out even there, people so violently disagree that they threaten you, so I quit making comments there.
Our freedom of speech is being curtailed by a cancel culture. The major media, in most cases owned by wealthy people or organizations that have a political agenda. So the press that used to protect us, is now just a propaganda arm of a political party.
Then, you had an earlier letter that warned of efforts to silence opponents’ political thoughts. They’re actually shutting people down by not letting one speak. I guess this is what we call the cancel culture and instead of stopping speaking, I decided I would write again. It’s really sad that being a Democrat and expressing my opinion I have to be afraid of my own party and its radical supporters.